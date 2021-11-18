Black Friday: Vivo offers up to 70 GB of bonuses on the Controle and Ps-Pago plans

This year’s Black Friday is approaching and some companies and mobile operators have already started to make promotional offers available to consumers, such as Vivo, which announced the arrival of the ‘Esquenta Black Friday’ offer that anticipates the main discounts and special benefits made available by telecom to its customers. The offers cover the Controle and Post-Pago plans, which can be contracted with up to 70 GB of bonus in the package, a benefit that can vary according to the package chosen and that integrates the standard and portability bonus for those who are migrating from another operator .

The value of the offers varies according to the amount of internet and the mode chosen, ranging from R$59.99 to R$90.99 in 12-month loyalty plans and R$59.99 and R$70.99 per month without a minimum stay, an interesting benefit for users who periodically migrate to other operators. According to the operator's website, in this promotional period of the 'Esquenta Black Friday' offer, it is possible to contract plans with up to 11 GB of bonuses, being 6 GB standard and 5 GB for portability, both valid for one year in options with or without fidelity.

Plans without loyalty:

Post-Selfie

Loyalty plans: Vivo Control 19 GB: BRL 54.99/month

Vivo Control 21 GB: BRL 65.99/month

Vivo Control 25 GB: BRL 85.99/month Plans without loyalty: Vivo Control 18 GB: BRL 54.99/month

Vivo Control 20 GB: BRL 65.99/month All plans can be purchased with an additional R$ 5 on the bill — an amount that was not added to the list above — which gives up to 5 GB more mobile internet to use on social networks such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. it is possible to use WhatsApp and Waze without deducting from the franchise, a benefit that is also present in other Vivo plans.

Post-Selfie In addition to the Control modality, the operator also offers other formats of plans for those looking for more internet or wanting to share the franchise with dependents, such as Post-Selfie and Post-Family, alternatives that stand out for their benefits, such as a subscription to Netflix or Premiere, for example. During the promotional period, it is possible to get up to 33 GB of additional internet, a number that may vary according to the version chosen. Post-Selfie 58 GB: R$189.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

63GB with Prime Video: R$119.99 — up to 40GB bonus;

73 GB with Globoplay: R$139.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

73GB with Spotify Premium: R$139.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

73GB with Disney Plus: R$149.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

73GB with Netflix: R$149.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

73 GB with Telecine: R$149.99 — up to 30GB bonus;

93GB with Premiere: $179.99 — up to 30GB bonus. Post-Family These plans are loyal and allow you to add 1 dependent on the cheaper version and up to 4 dependents on the most expensive plan and with the greatest amount of internet. 113 GB: R$249.99/mo — up to 70GB bonus;

133 GB: R$319.99/month — up to 70GB bonus;

153 GB: R$429.99/month — up to 70GB bonus;

193 GB: R$529.99/month — up to 70GB bonus.