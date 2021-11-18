Blockchain company ConsenSys raises $200m and becomes unicorn valued at $3.2bn

SAO PAULO – ConsenSys, an American blockchain company, announced this Wednesday (17) that it had raised US$ 200 million in a round of investments, thus becoming a unicorn valued at US$ 3.2 billion.

Among the names that invested in the company are the hedge fund Third Point, Animoca, Coinbase Ventures and the bank HSBC.

In a statement, ConsenSys says its mission is “to drive the collaborative power of communities, making Web3 universally accessible and easy to use.”

One of the company’s flagship products is MetaMask, a non-custodial wallet, working as both an application and a web browser extension, allowing users to maintain and manage digital tokens and connect to other blockchain applications.

The tool has a strong focus on Web3, including NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity (AXS), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), decentralized financial applications (DeFi) and metaverse worlds.

MetaMask currently has 21 million monthly active users, a 38-fold increase from last year, according to ConsenSys.

Among the company’s other products, highlight goes to Infura, which provides the largest set of tools in the world for blockchain developers. The system’s user base grew 250% in less than a year, reaching 350,000 developers.

