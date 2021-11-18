Blumenau updates Covid-19 this Wednesday

Blumenau registered 41 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday, 17. Since the beginning of the pandemic there are already 68,430 confirmed cases. Of these, 669 did not survive, 210 are undergoing treatment and 67,551 have already gone through the quarantine period.

There are currently 189 Blumenau residents in isolation and 21 in hospitals in the city. In all, the City of Blumenau has already carried out 285,566 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 595 exams were processed.

The ICUs have 19.7% of beds occupied, with 11 patients from Blumenau and two from other cities. In the infirmary, there are ten patients from Blumenau and one from another municipality, with an occupancy rate of 6.2%.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, 169 vaccines were administered from the first dose (267,150 vaccinated so far), 1,301 from the second dose or single dose (231,087 immunized so far), 441 from the booster dose (20,402 immunized so far).

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center located in Sector 3 of Vila Germânica Park, continues to apply the second dose against Covid-19 to people with appointments and applying the advance payment from Pfizer, for those who have rescheduled. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality of Blumenau. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram