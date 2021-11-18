https://br.sputniknews.com/20211117/ousadia-superacao-e-conquistas-embraer-revela-drone-inspirado-em-ayrton-senna-fotos-19791309.html

Boldness, resilience and achievements: Embraer reveals a drone inspired by Ayrton Senna (PHOTOS)

With a bold and modern design based on the colors that the pilot used most, a partnership between Embraer and the Senna brand will develop the first eVTOL aiming… 11.17.2021, Sputnik Brasil

This Wednesday (17), Eve Air Mobility, Embraer’s electric aircraft subsidiary, and the Senna brand (created by Ayrton Senna in 1992) announced today a partnership for the development of the first eVTOL that will be named after Eve-Senna, according to a Embraer.The vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft symbolizes “the vision of a sustainable future and innovation in the urban mobility market of both brands” as well as the “Senna brand’s vision of pushing boundaries, creating products with passion and purpose in shape authentic and futuristic”.According to the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Eve Air Mobility aims to “stimulate the reimagination of the future” and the partnership with the Senna brand “reinforces this position, inspiring new generations about the future of mobility and of accessibility. The model announcement did not bring technical details of the Eve-Senna, such as range, maximum speed and load capacity. However, what can be noticed by the images, is the futuristic look based on the black and red colors (used to engrave the pilot’s name on his brand), inspired by “the Senna brand’s vision of pushing limits”.

