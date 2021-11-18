Bolsonaro Government Seeks Middle East Balance – Politics

The gestures were discreet but symbolic. The president Jair Bolsonaro he took advantage of two of his public commitments on the trip to the Arab countries of the “petrodollars” circuit to express his appreciation for Israel, in an attempt to balance himself in diplomatic relations during the tour of Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in the Persian Gulf.

The juggling of the Planalto Palace and the Itamaraty on the issue between Arabs and Israelis comes from past governments. The attempt to boost the balance of trade and serve exporters has always dictated the sensitive performance of Brazilian diplomats in the Middle East. Bolsonaro, in particular, treated Israel as a strategic partner already in the electoral campaign. In addition, he usually poses with the country’s flag and even proposed moving the Tel-Aviv embassy to Jerusalem, the city at the heart of the dispute. The president also caused discomfort to representatives of the Jewish community by making references to symbols of the Hebrew people, appropriated by the evangelical sector, one of its bases of support.

At the Dubai Air Show, on the first day of the trip, Bolsonaro stopped at the Israeli stand and posed for photos. It was a historic first. The country’s defense industry is internationally renowned and participated in the aviation fair for the first time. Bolsonaro attended the exhibition promoted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a manufacturer of intelligence systems, missiles and radars, which operates in military and civil aviation.

Even more symbolic was the visit to the Israeli pavilion at Expo 2020, when he reserved a few minutes for the meeting restricted to the presidential delegation, after walking around the fair, guided by UAE sheikhs, among them the minister of Tolerance and Coexistence , Nahayan Bin Mobarak Al Nahayan. Hours earlier, the president had also responded to the invitation to visit the Saudi Arabian pavilion, one of the most influential in the Gulf region and candidate to host Expo 2030.

The greater participation of Israeli exhibitors in these mega-events was allowed under the Abraham Accords. Last year, encouraged by the United States of then President Donald Trump, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements to normalize relations with Israel, at the time under the command of Benjamin Netanyahu. The two former leaders were considered allies of Bolsonaro.

Qatar ruled out participating and establishing diplomatic relations because of Israel’s occupation of Arab territories. The Qatari government stated that the pacts “do not contribute to the peace process” in Palestine.

The backdrop to this scenario is the Israel-Palestine conflict, fundamental for the Arabs. In the opinion of diplomats, however, the issue has lost importance in some countries in the Gulf region, more concerned about Iran. Everyone continues to defend the Palestinian side, but there is no pressure from civil society for demonstrations. In other words, there is no “Arab street”, an expression used by an ambassador heard by Estadão, in Dubai, to define the mass of citizens with critical thinking, which mobilizes and bothers governments, as can occur in Egypt, Jordan and in Argelia.

In a joint statement, the governments of Brazil and the United Arab Emirates said Bolsonaro had discussed the Abraham Accords with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi. Known as MBZ, he is the one who currently governs the country and has been considered the most powerful Arab leader in the region. Brazil and the United Arab Emirates will occupy, between 2022 and 2023, temporary seats on the United Nations Security Council and have pledged to hold regular consultations.

“Emphasizing the importance of promoting tolerance and coexistence for regional stability and economic prosperity, President Bolsonaro welcomed the signing of the Abraham Agreements between the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and the State of Israel. The emirate side reiterated that the Abraham Agreements represent a historic opportunity that facilitates cooperation, pacification and inter-religious dialogue”, says the official note, released by Itamaraty.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, highlighted that this relationship with the Arab countries is beneficial to everyone. “This is beautiful, because we are going to hold hands with Israel and we are going to stay here. It is the Brazilian tradition. Brazil is the only place in the world where they understand each other, Arabs and Jews are friends,” said Guedes.

Bolsonaro made his second trip to the Arab countries this week. In Israel he had been president only once, in March 2019, although last year he dispatched an official mission to discover a nasal spray he reputed to be “miraculous” against covid-19.

Since the government decided to reorient Brazil’s positions and adopt a pro-Israel trend, Itamaraty has suggested that the president increasingly seek to wave to both sides so as not to create problems that could impact large agribusiness and ore clients and the national defense industry.

There is a little-known fact: still in the government’s first year, Itamaraty diplomats went on a trip to calm the situation and provide explanations to the Arab countries. They passed through Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. All Brazilian ambassadors in the region were summoned to receive instructions, at a meeting in Dubai.

The Itamaraty “firemen” tour took place as soon as Bolsonaro returned from Israel. On that occasion, the president had authorized the opening of a commercial office in Jerusalem, the holy city disputed by Arabs and Israelis. The promised transfer of the Tel Aviv embassy there, which in practice would be a Brazilian recognition that the State of Israel has the right to the city, never materialized.

Even so, Brazil’s votes in the United Nations, related to the conflict, have been abstaining or even against. It is a form of concession to Israel when specific issues such as violence and human rights violations against Palestinians are discussed. Before, Itamaraty traditionally supported the Palestinian side.

In May, Bolsonaro himself condemned on social media the launching of rockets by Palestinian militants against the territory of Israel, and made wide dissemination of videos of the Hamas attacks. But he was silent on the more lethal Israeli offensive in Gaza. “The indiscriminate launching of rockets into Israeli territory is absolutely unjustifiable. The offensive provoked by militants who control the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli reaction, had already left dead and wounded on both sides. I express my condolences to the families of the victims and call for an immediate end to all attacks against Israel, expressing my support for the ongoing efforts to reduce tension in Gaza,” the president said.

Brazil, however, did not accept to tamper with the principle of self-determination of peoples and continues to recognize the right to the Palestinian State, and not just that of Israel, the so-called two-state solution.