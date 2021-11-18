Bolsonaro is irritated by comparisons between his and Lula’s trips





On the last day of the agenda in the Middle East, President Jair Bolsonaro showed irritation when having the results of his trip compared to Lula’s visit to Europe. In a conversation with journalists on Thursday 18, the former captain raised the tone when dealing with the topic, as reported by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

“I saw in the GloboNews: ‘Bolsonaro disappoints, Lula is a success’. Oh, for God’s sake”, said the Brazilian president. The journeys take place at the same time and are constantly compared.

Lula has been welcomed by leaders of global democracies such as French President Emmanuel Macron and future German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Although the PT’s meetings are ‘protocolary’, Bolsonaro was recently in Europe where he only fulfilled a bilateral agenda and was isolated by the same politicians who receive the PT.

While he was in the Middle East, the president had already needled the comparisons and ‘charged’ a caravan of the PT party for Brazil to prove that he enjoys popularity in the country.

“Lula has to walk around Brazil,” the president said in an ironic tone.

In the Persian Gulf, Bolsonaro fulfills agendas with local dictators with no obvious results for Brazil. It is precisely the ineffectiveness of the meetings that led the Brazilian press to point out the ‘disappointment’ with the trip.

Asked about the results of his trip to the Middle East, Bolsonaro offered no details. “Excellent trip. Exceptional conversations”, the president limited himself to saying. After insisting, he replied that the topics dealt with would be of a reserved forum and, further on, that the ‘world interests’ in Brazil would be in agribusiness.

Before embarking back to Brazil, Bolsonaro returned to lie about the Amazon and ‘challenged’ the press to set fire to the place to prove that his claim was not true.

“I want to invite you to go with a gallon of gasoline in the heart of the Amazon rainforest and see if it catches on fire. Does not catch fire. You keep hitting the key to speak ill of Brazil,” he said irritably.