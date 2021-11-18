Bolsonaro treats Enem as a pornographic exam just to excite his audience – 11/17/2021

After getting a place for his youngest daughter at the base of the portfolio at the disputed Colégio Militar de Brasília, without her needing to undergo any knowledge assessment, Jair Bolsonaro attacked Enem, on Wednesday (18), criticizing the exam for, in his opinion , not evaluating knowledge.

Seeing Bolsonaro discuss selection on merit would be funny, given the surrealism of the situation, if it weren’t drearily tragic. For this was not the first time the president has made it clear that he believes he can use the position to benefit his children. For example, amidst Eduardo Bolsonaro’s frustrated nomination for the post of ambassador to the United States, Jair said in July 2019: “Of course, he is my son, I do intend to benefit my son. I intend, if I can, to give filet mignon” .

“Look at the standard of Enem in Brazil. For God’s sake. Does that measure some knowledge? Or is it political activism and the behavioral issue?”, he declared during a tour disguised as a business trip to the Middle East.

On account of some questions related to human rights or that dealt with the military dictatorship he supported, Bolsonaro attacks the themes of the race. This time, he told reporters: “For God’s sake. You have a family, you have children, what weird themes you had in the past. Get it over with,” he said.

For the 15% who believe everything the president says (Datafolha number), the Enem test must be a sequence of questions such as the biological impacts of the use of the piroca bottle, the resistance calculations on the electrical circuits of the vibrators , the interpretation of text from bukake manuals and an essay for candidates to talk about the social importance of the golden shower.

The point is that these 15% will not read, they will just pick a question that they dislike among dozens of others to attest that the four horsemen of the apocalypse are marching on Brazil and that only Jair, the patriarch of the cracks, can defend morals and good manners.

Just as in the 2018 elections, when pocketbookism distributed lies that Fernando Haddad (PT) had implanted such a bottle, the president lies about Enem because he knows that this lie stirs up part of his public, paranoid for a confirmation that the country is under attack from people who want to have sex with sheep in the dining room.

Like many of his most loyal followers, Jair must never have been curious to read an Enem test from beginning to end – at least not after taking the exam. He is interested in having it read first by his advisers, in order to try to exchange questions that assess knowledge for those that check whether the candidate is in line with his government’s worldview, despite saying that he has never done that.

Which is dirty, because all the candidates know what’s on Enem’s show, but not all of them know Jair’s show.

The president said that Enem is starting to take on the “face of the government” amidst the dismissals of employees of Inep, the body responsible for the race, who complained about pressure and the entry of strangers into the rooms where the evaluation is being carried out.

And the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said, on Wednesday, in the Chamber, that Enem will have the “face of the government in the sense of competence, honesty, seriousness”. And with that, he gives a class to the candidates, teaching figures of speech such as sarcasm and cynicism.

It is a fact that basic education needs to improve a lot in the country, the question is whether the government will be an ally in the process or just want to use education for its own cultural warfare – as it has been so far.

When dealing with the subject, Bolsonaro gave a series of examples of countries that Brazil should mirror in this area, such as Qatar and South Korea.

On Qatar, I hope he is not referring to the thousands of migrant workers in contemporary slavery who helped build the small country. Because these did not have the minimum support to stop being disposable work instruments.

South Korea, on the other hand, had massive investment in education. How to do this here if we have a portion of the population that believes that the issue boils down to mismanagement of resources, ignoring low wages, lack of structure and schools without water, toilet paper and snacks, let alone fast internet?

This is without counting an Economy Minister who, in the midst of negotiating for the return of emergency aid, carried out heavy blackmail, making the payment of new installments conditional on the end of the government’s minimum expenditure requirement on education in return.

Enem actually does what it proposes to do. We, the voters, are not correctly evaluating the candidates.