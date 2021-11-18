Bolsonaro visits stadium targeted by slave labor allegations

On his last stop on the tour of the Middle East, Jair Bolsonaro visited the Lusail stadium, in Qatar, which was the target of allegations of slave labor in its construction. The English newspaper The Guardian revealed, in 2013, that Nepalese immigrants worked in sub-human conditions in the stadium works.

Bolsonaro visited Lusail, which will host the 2022 World Cup final, accompanied by sons 01 and 03, Flávio and Eduardo, and Mário Frias. At the stadium, the president’s three companions held squabbles with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

IMG_2555 Bolsonaro poses next to a group of workers finishing the stadium in QatarReproduction/Instagram IMG_2552 Bolsonaro and Gianni Infantino, FIFA PresidentReproduction/Instagram IMG_2557 Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro hold embaixadinhas with Mário Fritas and the FIFA president. 0

The Lusail works, however, are not finished yet. Qatar is building, from scratch, seven football stadiums to host the Cup next year, and most rely on Nepalese labor.

The Guardian estimates that around 7,000 immigrants have died in the country since preparations for the tournament began. Most deaths, according to the English newspaper, are directly or indirectly related to working and living conditions.

In an animated video published by senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro shows football passes on the field and poses with the group of these workers who are completing the work on the Lusail.

