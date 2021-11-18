Booster shot in Rio for adults is now available; see dates and rules | Rio de Janeiro

This Thursday (18th), the City Hall of Rio announced the first dates of the booster dose of Covid’s vaccine for adults in general .

According to Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD), “all those who have already taken the second dose for more than five months should look for a health unit to take the booster dose”.

The vaccination will preferably be crossed: who took to do will be reinforced with AstraZeneca, and vice versa. But it will also be possible to choose the immunizing agent.

The calendar by age foresees a minimum interval of three months.

59 years old or more: from November 29th to December 4th

58 years old or more: December 6th to 11th

57 years old or more: December 13th to 18th

56 years or more: December 20th to 23rd

55 years or more: December 27th to January 4th

This Wednesday (17), the state government authorized the 92 municipalities to immediately start applying the booster dose to all adults, after the determination of the Ministry of Health.

See questions about the new stage of vaccination against Covid

New wave of Covid in Europe and Asia should serve as a warning to Brazil, says Fiocruz

Not vaccinated in hospitals

A survey by the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SES-RJ) shows that people without Covid vaccine are the majority among those hospitalized with the disease in the state.

SES-RJ states that most hospitalized patients today is under 49 years old.

42% of the inmates didn’t take any dose ;

of the inmates ; 39% they only have the first application;

they only have the first application; 9% completed the vaccination cycle.

The secretariat did not detail, in this survey, how many people were hospitalized. According to the Covid panel of SES-RJ, at 5 pm this Thursday it was 260 patients in ward and 411 in ICUs — but data from some municipalities was more than a week out of date.

Also according to the panel, occupancy rates were at 16.5% in the wards is on 28.4% for ICUs.

“These data prove that those who receive all the immunizations are more protected compared to those who are not vaccinated”, said the state secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe.