Botafogo already has advanced renewals and is still trying to stay with Rafael Navarro: ‘We are hopeful’

After granting access to the Brazilian Series A, the Botafogo tries to advance in contract renewals with the highlights of the current cast. In an interview with “Lance”, the club’s football director, Eduardo Freeland, explained how these conversations are progressing.

– We are seeking to maintain a base. We’ve already started talking with representatives, with some clubs that own some players, some of our athletes too, to try to renovate. There are some advanced conversations, others at an early stage, but as our focus is to find the title, we are keeping it close to seven keys – he said.

Some of the Series B campaign holders who have a contract at the end are defensive midfielders Barreto, Luís Oyama and Pedro Castro and attacking midfielders Warley and Marco Antônio. The first two are lent by Mirassol, while the last belongs to Bahia. Daniel Borges and Gilvan must renew due to contractual triggers.

However, no renovation looks as difficult as that of top scorer Rafael Navarro. The player has advanced negotiations to sign with Minnesota United, of the United States, but the board of alvinegra did not give up on remaining with the 99 shirt.

– It’s still difficult, he appreciated a lot during the season, which is natural. We have an idea for this final stretch and we are hopeful. Were going to use all our weapons to try and keep him, Freeland said.

VIDEO | See Eduardo Freeland’s interview with Lance: