Botafogo negotiates the permanence of Enderson Moreira and the agreement should come out in the next few days

The board of Botafogo already started the conversations for the permanence of the technician Enderson Moreira, whose contract only runs until the end of this season. The expectation is that the agreement will be sealed soon, as the will is on both sides.

Enderson’s renewal is seen as the first step in planning for 2022. Glorioso has already sealed access and can now look more calmly at the next season.

– We had already foreseen in the contract the maintenance in case of access. We created a close relationship, there was a great professional synergy. We think a lot alike. He’s happy in Botafogo, we talk a few times, he wants to stay and I want him to stay. The possibility of this happening today is very great, and in the coming days we must have meetings to sacrament this permanence. I believe that in the next four days we will have a formal definition. For me, one of the most important points for the next season is the maintenance of Enderson – said football director Eduardo Freeland, to GE.

Enderson Moreira took over Botafogo in the 14th position of Serie B and led the team to access two rounds in advance. There have been 24 games so far, with 16 wins, five draws and three defeats – an excellent improvement of 73.6%.