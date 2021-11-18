Bradesco, one of the largest banks in Brazil, is always looking for products and services to benefit and attract its customers. Therefore, Bradesco announced this week a new pre-approved credit line to its customers. Below, check out the details of what is already known about the new product.

Bradesco opens pre-approved credit line for small and medium-sized companies

Bradesco has a new pre-approved credit line of R$75 billion for the segment of small and medium companies. The bank also says it will have super attractive and low rates, starting at 0.90% per month.

According to Bradesco, the line should meet the year-end needs of small businesses for working capital. In addition, the line hopes to help in anticipating the 13th salary and other demands for the resumption of business in the pandemic.

Finally, the credit portfolio of the small and medium-sized companies segment increased the most in the last 12 months. In fact, there was an increase of 35.3%, above the 16.4% of Bradesco’s total.

Bradesco guarantees that it has more credit than Nubank and all fintechs together

After the 3rd quarter result came in above analysts’ estimates, Bradesco executives talked about competition with fintechs. They defended the thesis that the market does not see the value of their digital initiatives.

In short, Bradesco, owner of next, Digio, and Bitz, is increasingly looking for digital channels to position itself in this scenario of transformation in the way people relate to banks. Furthermore, the bank claims that it grants more credit than all the fintechs put together.

In a conference call with investors, Leandro Miranda, director of investor relations, and Carlos Firetti, director of market relations, say that the digital part of Bradesco’s business is being underestimated by investors. They even claim that Bradesco releases more credit through its digital channels than all the fintechs put together. In the 3rd quarter of 2021, the bank granted R$30 billion.

