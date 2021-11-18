Bradley Cooper finally breaks the silence over rumors of romance with Lady Gaga

In addition to awards, the movie “A Star is Born“, released in 2018, generated a lot of buzz on the web. That’s because, according to bad language, the protagonists Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper would have extended the romance seen on the big screen to real life. Something that further fueled the rumors of an alleged affair was the duo’s performance at the 2019 Oscar ceremony.

Gaga sometimes turned away from the idea of ​​a romantic involvement with the actor. Bradley, on the other hand, spoke for the first time about the case this Wednesday (17), in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. According to the actor, both he and his co-star were “definitely acting” during such a performance of “Shallow”. He even said that “he designed the performance to look like a scene from a movie, in part, to help control his own fears about singing live”.

Continues after Advertising

“From a personal point of view, this reduces the level of anxiety. They (the characters) kind of fall in love in that scene in the movie. It’s that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people… It would have been so weird if we’d both been on stools facing the audience [no Oscar]“, evaluated the star, in the sequence.

Uma Estrela is born was released in October 2018 and the performance took place at the 91st edition of the Oscars, in February 2019. That same month, Gaga’s engagement with Christian Carino came to an end. That’s where gossip about a possible romance with Cooper gained traction. At the time, he was married to model Irina Shayk, whom he divorced months later in June.

The actor remains single while the singer is now dating Michael Polansky, a mathematician who serves on the board of the San Francisco Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.