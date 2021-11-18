Brasília is the 8th most popular city on Instagram in the world

posted on 11/17/2021 11:41 AM / updated on 11/17/2021 2:14 PM



(credit: Credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

In addition to being a World Heritage Site, Brasília is now officially among the 10 most popular cities in the world on Instagram. The announcement made by the Ministry of Tourism took place in celebration of the International World Heritage Day, brings data from a survey by the British company Design Bundles. According to him, Brasília appears in 8th place in the ranking and Rio de Janeiro in 2nd position in the list of properties listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) most marked by Internet users on the social network.

The two Brazilian cities displaced destinations such as Barcelona, ​​in Spain, and Bali, in Indonesia. “We are the largest open-air museum in the world with works by Oscar Niemeyer. We have the largest artificial urban lake in the world, we are the most wooded urban center and with the largest square footage of green area on the planet, Brasília is unique, unlike anything you can imagine”, said DF Tourism Secretary Vanessa Chaves.

The capital of Brazil was the first contemporary property recognized as a Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco, in 1987. In the same year, the Wall of China also received the same title. Since then, Brasilia has the largest protected area in the world (112.5 km²).

The urbanistic-architectural complex of Brasília, built from the Plano Piloto, a project by Lúcio Costa, was also inscribed in the Historical Book of Tombo by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), in 1990. Its main characteristic is its monumentality , determined by its four scales: monumental, residential, bucolic and gregarious.

According to tourism minister Gilson Machado, Brazil is a well-regarded country in the eyes of foreigners. “Currently, Brazil has 16 properties registered as World Cultural Heritage by Unesco and two of them are among the most popular in the world on the internet. In addition, we still have eight World Natural Heritage Sites, one of which is mixed. This shows how Brazil is well-liked by foreigners and Brazilians and the size of the potential that our country has to attract more and more national and international tourists”, he pointed out.

30 Most Popular Unesco World Heritage Sites in the World

1. Historic center of Rome, Italy – 61,244,436 posts

2. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 45,039,569 posts

3. Venice and its lagoon, Italy – 25,755,922 posts

4. Kiev, Ukraine – 21,914,502 posts

5. Historic Center of Florence, Italy – 21,516,815 posts

6. Historic Center of Prague, Czech Republic – 17,731,077 posts

7. Budapest, Hungary – 14,665,910 posts

8. Brasília, Brazil – 13,277,931 posts

9. Downtown St. Petersburg, Russia – 11,987,336 posts

10. Quito, Ecuador – 9,854,551 posts

11. Old Town and New Town of Edinburgh, Scotland – 9,779,579 posts

12. Historic center of Lyon, France – 9,400,931 posts

13. Verona, Italy – 5,661,681 posts

14. Rabat, Morocco – 4,629,743 posts

15. Yosemite National Park in California, USA – 4,611,905 posts

16. Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, USA – 4,021,300 posts

17. Old Havana and its fortifications in Cuba – 4,017,138 posts

18. Bali, Indonesia – 3,985,530 posts

19. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France – 3,787,550 posts

20. Works by Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona, ​​Spain – 3,451,098 posts

21. Luxembourg City Historic Center – 3,450,869 posts

22. Historic Center of Salzburg, Austria – 3,195,863 posts

23. Göreme National Park, Turkey – 3,009,297 posts

24. Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Canada – 2,996,880 posts

25. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA – 2,832,668 posts

26. Antigua, Guatemala – 2,765,980 posts

27. Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia – 2,637,398 posts

28. Dorset and East Devon Coast, England – 2,629,228 posts

29. The Dolomites, Italy – 2,532,349 messages

30. Jungfrau-Aletsch in the Swiss Alps – 2,261,394 posts

*With information from the Department of Tourism