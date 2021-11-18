Brasília is the 8th most ‘unstampable’ World Heritage Site in the world, survey says | Federal District

Brasilia is the eighth most marked world heritage in Instagram posts in the world. The federal capital was marked in 13.2 million of publications on the social network, according to a survey by the British company Design Bundles. The research takes into account only sites listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

In all, the list has 30 spaces. Rio de Janeiro was in second place, with just over 45 million posts. Second only to the historic center of Rome, Italy, which had 61.2 million internet user bookings (see ranking below).

Brasília and Rio de Janeiro appear ahead of destinations such as Barcelona, ​​Spain; the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France; and Bali, Indonesia. The list was disclosed this Tuesday (16), the International World Heritage Day, celebrated by Unesco.

Brasília sky photographed by internet user — Photo: Roosevelt Bessoni and Silva/VC at the G1

According to the entity, the objective of the measure is the identification, protection, conservation, valorization and transmission to future generations of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage. The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, celebrated the placements.

“Currently, Brazil has 16 properties registered as World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO and two of them are among the most popular in the world on the internet. In addition, we still have eight World Natural Heritage Sites, one of which is mixed. This shows how well Brazil is – liked by foreigners and Brazilians and the size of the potential that our country has to attract more and more national and international tourists.”

Brasilia as a World Heritage Site

Brasília was recognized as a World Heritage Site in 1987. In that year, the Wall of China also received the same title. Since then, the federal capital has the largest protected area in the world (112.5 km²).

The Plano Piloto, an urban-architectural complex designed by Lúcio Costa, was inscribed in the Book of Historic Landmark by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) in 1990.

The main characteristic of Brasília is the concept of sectorization, of scales: monumental, gregarious, residential, and bucolic and gregarious. Therefore, the city’s architecture is classified as innovative and modern.

3 of 3 Little Church of Our Lady of Fátima, at 307/308 South, in Brasília — Photo: Luiza Garonce/G1 Nossa Senhora de Fátima Church, at 307/308 South, in Brasília — Photo: Luiza Garonce/G1

See the 30 most popular UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world, according to Instagram users:

Historic center of Rome, Italy – 61,244,436 posts Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 45,039,569 posts Venice and its lagoon, Italy – 25,755,922 posts Kiev, Ukraine – 21,914,502 posts Historic Center of Florence, Italy – 21,516,815 posts Historic Center of Prague, Czech Republic – 17,731,077 posts Budapest, Hungary – 14,665,910 posts Brasília, Brazil – 13,277,931 posts Downtown St. Petersburg, Russia – 11,987,336 posts Quito, Ecuador – 9,854,551 posts Edinburgh’s Old Town and New Town, Scotland – 9,779,579 posts Historic Center of Lyon, France – 9,400,931 posts Verona, Italy – 5,661,681 posts Rabat, Morocco – 4,629,743 posts Yosemite National Park in California, USA – 4,611,905 posts Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona, USA – 4,021,300 posts Old Havana and its fortifications in Cuba – 4,017,138 posts Bali, Indonesia – 3,985,530 posts Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France – 3,787,550 posts Works by Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona, ​​Spain – 3,451,098 posts Luxembourg City Historic Center – 3,450,869 posts Historic center of Salzburg, Austria – 3,195,863 posts Göreme National Park, Turkey – 3,009,297 posts Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, Canada – 2,996,880 posts Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, USA – 2,832,668 posts Antigua, Guatemala – 2,765,980 posts Old Town of Dubrovnik, Croatia – 2,637,398 posts Dorset and East Devon Coast, England – 2,629,228 posts The Dolomites, Italy – 2,532,349 messages Jungfrau-Aletsch in the Swiss Alps – 2,261,394 posts