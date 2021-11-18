Brazil Aid payment begins, but 29 million do not receive government income | National Newspaper

A situation that was also seen in Goiânia, Belo Horizonte, Recife. This month, the last installment is also being paid to those receiving emergency aid. The concern of many beneficiaries is to know if they will be entitled to the new program.

. Caixa branches register queues on the 1st day of payment for Auxílio Brasil in the city of São Paulo

. Auxílio Brasil: stations in Rio dawn with queues; payment starts this Wednesday at the cashier

. Caixa branches in Fortaleza and Sobral register queues on the 1st day of payment for Brazil Aid

. Auxílio Brasil: Caixa agencies in MA have a queue on the first day of payment

With the end of emergency aid, experts estimate that millions of Brazilians will no longer receive government aid.

Wagner struggles with life’s difficulties as best he can. Unemployed since 2014, he takes care of his sick father. At breaks, he gathers cans to sell. He received all the installments of the emergency aid, and now, without the R$ 150 of the program, everything has become even more uncertain.

“I had something to buy. Food business, got it? It was important. It was important,” says Wagner Cheru.

In the neighborhood market that is right around the corner from Wagner’s house, sales plummeted at the start of the pandemic. Then, with emergency assistance, the corridors were filled again. Now they are empty again. Many residents, facing high inflation and no money in their pockets, simply stopped shopping there.

“Many people received help here. They depend on this aid to live. It’s a lot of unemployed people”, emphasizes Paulo Ronaldo Machado, an employee of the market.

Brazilian Basic Income Network calculates that the end of emergency aid leaves 29 million people without any government income — Photo: Reproduction

This year, emergency aid reached more than 39 million Brazilians. The Brazilian Basic Income Network, an institution that brings together professors and researchers, calculates that the end of the program leaves 29 million people without any government income.

The other part, around 10 million, is already included in Auxílio Brasil, the substitute for Bolsa Família. This group will join another 4.5 million that are enrolled in the program, totaling 14.5 million beneficiaries.

Experts argue that more people need to receive financial help from the government.

“It is very important to understand that the situation of poverty we have today is also due to a job market that was greatly affected by the pandemic. The need to expand these cash transfers was posed from day one of the pandemic. It is necessary to bring transfers, such as Bolsa Família, closer to a basic income and move towards the incorporation of a greater number of beneficiaries”, says Leandro Ferreira, president of the Brazilian Network of Basic Income.

Researcher Marcelo Neri, from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, reached the same number. A drama that goes beyond the market and the walls of Wagner’s house.

“Not just an increase in poverty, but the economic recovery itself is weakened. These social programs have a very large impact on GDP. For every real you spend on Bolsa Família or Auxílio Brasil now, you generate R$1.80 in terms of GDP. So, when you cut these resources, the economy drops more than the cut of resources, because these people stop spending, they stop consuming, and the wheels of the economy go backwards”, says Neri, director of FGV Social.