Brazil has the lowest moving average of cases since May 2020

Brazil registered 374 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of fatal victims of the disease is close to 612,000, reaching 611,898. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 260 people died by covid-19 today, which indicates an increase of 14% compared to 14 days ago. This variation, however, indicates a trend towards stability.

This Wednesday (17), the country recorded the lowest moving average of cases since May 13, 2020. There were 9,335 in the moving average of infections today, which also points to a stability trend of -1%.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, 12,432 new cases of coronavirus were registered in the country — on average, 9,335 were positive tests. Brazil is about to reach the mark of 22 million registered cases of the disease. So far there have been 21,976,724

Acre, Amapá, Rondônia and Roraima did not register any deaths by covid-19.

Eight states had an acceleration trend in the average of deaths today, while seven and the Federal District had a decrease. Another 11 showed stability.

Of the regions, three had high: Northeast (17%), North (89%) and Southeast (29%). Only the South had a drop with -16% and the Midwest remained stable with -9%.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-19%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-9%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (3%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (123%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-23%)

Mato Grosso: stable (6%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (60%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-1%)

Santa Catarina: stable (9%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 373 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 611,851 deaths across the country.

According to data reported by the ministry, there were 11,977 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing to 21,977,661 the total number of infected since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,194,900 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 170,910 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.