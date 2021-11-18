Brazil passes US in proportion of people fully vaccinated, but remains behind Chile, Argentina and Cuba in the world ranking | World

Brazil, which this Wednesday (17) passed the United States in the index of full vaccination against Covid-19, continues behind countries like Chile, Argentina and Cuba in the same proportional comparison, according to ranking by the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford.

With more than 125 million people vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of the immunizing agent, 59.4% of the Brazilian population has already received complete protection against the coronavirus, as the most recent balance of the press vehicles consortium pointed out – the USA has 58.9% immunized. against the coronavirus, as the most recent balance of the press vehicles consortium pointed out. You

With more than 200 million inhabitants, Brazil has advanced in its vaccination campaign, and on Tuesday it announced the application of booster doses for all adults, it still remains behind at least five more Latin American nations in the proportional count of vaccinates.

1 of 1 Campinas applied 903 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine this Saturday — Photo: Fernanda Sunega/PMC Campinas applied 903 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Saturday — Photo: Fernanda Sunega/PMC

Even with this index of vaccinees already with the complete scheme, Brazil still occupies the 55th position in the world ranking of the platform Our World in Data (see table below).

the list is led by the United Arab Emirates (88.4%), Portugal (87.56%), Singapore (86.25%) and Malta (83.44%). Portuguese data, however, have not been updated since November 8, which may indicate that the figures for the European country are even higher.

In Latin America, Chile is the Latin American country that best appears in the proportional count (81.89%).

6th among Latin Americans

In Latin America, Brazil is after:

5th – Chile (81.89%)

(81.89%) 17th – Uruguay (72.62%)

(72.62%) 21st – Cuba (75.49%)

(75.49%) 52nd – El Salvador (61.04%)

(61.04%) 54th – Argentina (60.26%)

In a clipping about the entire American continent, Brazil occupies the 8th position, ahead of the US (11th), but behind Canada (4th) and smaller Caribbean nations such as Aruba (5th)

In absolute numbers of citizens who have already completed the vaccination schedule, the leadership is with the China, which applied the two doses in 1.07 billion of its 1.4 billion inhabitants. Next are:

India: with 373.05 million vaccinated with two doses or a single

with 373.05 million vaccinated with two doses or a single USA: with 227.13 million

with 227.13 million Brazil: with 125 million

with 125 million Indonesia: with 84.55 million

In this comparison, Brazil – with 200 million inhabitants – leads among Latin American countries with 4th place in the world ranking.

The next country on the continent to appear is Mexico – with 128 million inhabitants –, with 63.39 million fully vaccinated.