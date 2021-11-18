Brazil records 373 deaths and 11,977 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 373 deaths and 11,977 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Wednesday (17) the moving averages (considering the last week) of deaths and infections were 259 and 9,766, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 611,851 deaths and 21,977,661 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Astrazeneca asks Anvisa to include a booster dose

AstraZeneca asked the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) that its vaccine against Covid-19 be used as a booster dose in the immunization scheme approved by the agency in Brazil. Read more.

Use of masks in São Paulo

At a press conference this Wednesday (17), the government of the state of São Paulo announced that, within 10 to 20 days, it should release the use of masks in open, uncrowded environments. Read more.

Coronavirus in animals worries

Researchers want to understand how wild animals became infected — and what that could mean for the risk of future pandemics. Read more.

National Day in Honor of Covid-19 Victims

The Senate approved, this Wednesday, in a symbolic way, the bill that defines March 12 as “National Day in Homage to the Victims of Covid-19”. Now, the matter will be forwarded to the Chamber of Deputies. The date was established in memory of March 12, 2020, when the first death by Covid-19 occurred in Brazil. Read more.

Covid-19 deaths decline 17% in the Americas, says health agency

Covid-19 deaths dropped 17% in the Americas last week, but the most populous countries like the United States, Brazil and Colombia are seeing a leveling off in new infections after weeks of declining trends, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) ) said this Wednesday. Read more.