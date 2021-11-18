Brazil registers 374 deaths by Covid in 24 hours; moving average of cases is the smallest in over a year and a half | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (17) 374 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 611,898 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 260. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was +14% and points stability for the fourth day in a row.

The moving average of cases, who is in the house of 9,300 per day, the lowest recorded in over a year and a half (see details below).

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (11): 230

Friday (12): 260

Saturday (13): 262

Sunday (14): 262

Monday (15): 255

Tuesday (16): 244

Wednesday (17): 260

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

four states did not register deaths in 24 hours: AC, AP, RO and RR.

Animation shows cities without deaths by Covid throughout the pandemic

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,976,724 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,432 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 9,335 new diagnoses per day —the smallest recorded in over a year and a half, since May 13, 2020 (when it was at 9,174). This represents a variation of -1% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 611,898

611,898 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 374

374 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 260 (variation in 14 days: +14%)

260 (variation in 14 days: +14%) Total confirmed cases: 21,976,724

21,976,724 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,432

12,432 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,335 (variation in 14 days: -1%)

On the rise (8 states): CE, PA, RN, PI, MS, SP, RO, AM

CE, PA, RN, PI, MS, SP, RO, AM In stability (11 states): SC, MT, RJ, AP, AC, MA, AL, RS, GO, BA, MG

SC, MT, RJ, AP, AC, MA, AL, RS, GO, BA, MG Falling (7 states and the DF): TO, ES, SE, DF, PE, PB, PR, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil passed the United States in rate of fully immunized in vaccination against Covid. According to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, the country has 59.43% with the complete vaccination scheme, that is, who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents, in proportion to its population. There are 126,773,298 people.

The US registered until this Wednesday 58.9% of its population fully immunized against Covid in proportion to its population, according to the website Our World in Data. There are 195,435,688 people.

157,336,036 people, representing 73.76% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines. The booster dose was applied to 12,641,180 people (5.93% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 296,750,514 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -19%

MG: -9%

RJ: +3%

SP: +59%

DF: -23%

GO: -7%

MS: +60%

MT: +6%

AC: 0%

AM: +20%

AP: 0%

PA: +331%

RO: +38%

RR: -83%

TO: -18%

AL: 0%

BA: -8%

EC: +400%

MA: 0%

PB: -31%

PE: -31%

PI: +114%

RN: +123%

SE: -20%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

