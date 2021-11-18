Brazil sticks in Belgium and is 2 points behind the leadership

The 1-0 victory over Colombia and the goalless draw in the derby against Argentina not only qualified the Brazilian team for the 2022 World Cup dispute, but also made it touch the top of the FIFA rankings.

The team led by Tite will still appear in second place in the next edition of the list, which will be released in a week, on November 25th. However, the distance to Belgium will be just two points.

Lost? We show it again

According to mathematical projections made by “Blog do Rafael Reis”, the Belgian team now has 1,826.4 points, against 1,828.4 points for the number one team on the planet.

In the last part of the classification of the best teams in the world, the Belgians had 12 points more than the Brazilians. But that advantage melted almost completely in this month’s FIFA Date.

Although they also had a win (Estonia) and a draw (Wales) in the November rounds of qualifiers, Belgium faced worse-ranked opponents than Brazil, which will send their score plummeting.

Italy has also not done well in the last month. Without getting a direct spot for the Cup (they will have to compete in the European repechage), Azzurra will be overtaken by England and Argentina and will appear in sixth place.

Of the top ten placed in the last edition of the FIFA ranking, nine will continue in the top 10 on the next list. The exception is Mexico, which will move from ninth to 14th place after a disastrous month, with defeats to the United States and Canada.

With the Mexican fall, the Netherlands will once again have a place in the group of the ten best teams today. The team led by striker Memphis Depay, from Barcelona, ​​will move up from 11th to 10th position.

The ranking has existed since 1992 and is used, among other things, to define the heads of the World Cup groups. It underwent its last drastic transformation in 2018, when it began using a scoring system similar to the one adopted in chess rankings.

Brazil is the country that has been at the top of the list for the longest time. The five-time world champion team was elected 12 times the team of the year by FIFA and has already been placed first in the ranking in 154 opportunities. However, his last appearance as “number one” was in August 2017. In other words, he has already completed his four year anniversary.

A total of 13 teams have already qualified for the next World Cup. In addition to Qatar, which got its place as the host country, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands and Argentina are already guaranteed in the competition.

The 2022 Cup will be played outside its usual period because of the heat in the Middle East in the middle of the year. Therefore, it will start on November 21st and has the final scheduled for December 18th.

This will be the last edition of the FIFA tournament with the format that has been used since France-1998. From the next World Cup, there will be 48 participants.

A new change could happen soon. Despite the rejection of the European and South American confederations, the entity that manages football has been trying to enact a proposal to hold the Cup every two years. Since it was created in 1930, the tournament has been played four years apart from one edition to another.

The only exception was in the period of World War II, when there was a forced 12-year break without the ball rolling in the tournament.

FIFA ranking (projection for November)

1 – Belgium: 1,828.4 points

2 – Brazil: 1,826.4 points

3 – France: 1,786.1 points

4 – England: 1,755.5 points

5 – Argentina: 1,750.5 points

6 – Italy: 1,740.8 points

7 – Spain: 1,704.8 points

8 – Portugal: 1,660.3 points

9 – Denmark: 1,654.5 points

10 – Netherlands: 1,653.7 points