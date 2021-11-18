Brazilian agro export hits record value for October with higher prices | Agribusiness

At Brazil’s agribusiness exports reached US$8.84 billion last month, a record value for October, as a result of higher international prices, pointed out the Ministry of Agriculture this Tuesday (16).

The country’s agricultural foreign sales rose 10% compared to the result for the same month in 2020, with prices more than offsetting a 12.5% ​​drop in volumes, according to a study by the Ministry of Trade and International Relations (SCRI) .

With China’s embargo, beef exports drop 43% in October

Ox value is the lowest in the year; why doesn’t the price of meat go down?

Imports of agribusiness products rose from 1.2 billion dollars in October 2020 to 1.4 billion dollars in the same period this year, an increase of 16.8%.

According to SCRI analysts, the main highlights of the month were soy beans, pork and chicken meat and coffee.

Soy beans accounted for 1.72 billion dollars (+94.3%), corresponding to 3.3 million tons (+35.9%).

Foreign sales of pork reached US$215.98 million (+8.9%), while chicken meat totaled US$700.08 million (+60%). And the coffee sector registered sales of 606.71 million dollars (+18.9%).

China remained the main buyer of Brazilian agribusiness products, with 2.25 billion dollars.