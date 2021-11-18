BRB has net income of BRL 192 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021 – News

Banco de Brasília (BRB) achieved net income of R$ 192 million in the third quarter of 2021, a growth of 68.3% compared to July, August and September 2020. The result for the nine months was R$ 433 million, an increase of 38.1% in relation to the same period of the previous year. The balance with updated data from the bank was released this Wednesday (17).

According to BRB, the performance is the result of the increase in the amount of business, expansion of the credit portfolio, expansion of the financial margin, greater relationship with customers and improvement in operating efficiency.

“Even in an adverse context, we managed to maintain the bank’s profitability margins and saw a return on equity of 26.2%, one of the best in the market. This without neglecting our social role in the execution of the GDF’s government programs”, says the president of the BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa, who also emphasizes that the third quarter of 2021 was marked by the gradual recovery of the economy, post-pandemic, in a challenging scenario for the institution.

Considering Nação BRB FLA, the digital bank with a strategic partnership with Flamengo, BRB’s base reached, until September, the mark of 3 million customers, including the individual (PF) and corporate (PJ) segments. The growth is 306% compared to last year. At the time, BRB had 738,000 customers.

credit portfolio

According to the balance sheet, the broad credit portfolio reached R$ 20.7 billion and grew 42.1% in 12 months and 10.7% in the third quarter. The highlights in the third quarter were real estate credit, financing to companies, rural credit and payroll-deductible loans.

BRB’s main credit portfolio, payroll-deductible loans grew 24.2% in 12 months, reaching a balance of R$9.7 billion. In the third quarter, the increase was 7.2%.

In real estate financing, BRB maintained its position of market leader in the Federal District and, nationally, occupies the sixth position in the ranking. The portfolio reached R$ 4.1 billion, representing a 128.6% growth in 12 months and an 18.5% increase compared to the second quarter of the year.

default

Default ended the third quarter of 2021 at 1.64%, compared to 1.56% in September 2020. Even so, it remains below the market average of 2.29%.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the extended portfolio totals R$1.7 billion, representing a decrease of 5.9% in relation to the immediately previous quarter.

In the third quarter, the extended portfolio had a default of 1.5%.

Revenues from services and fees reached R$ 162 million in the third quarter, an increase of 24.8% when compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the year, these revenues reached R$ 446 million, an increase of 12. 3% compared to the same period in 2020.

Income from credit card had, in the third quarter, growth of 20.9%, totaling R$ 21.7 million. In nine months, card revenues were R$ 56.9 million, an increase of 42.2% compared to the same period last year.