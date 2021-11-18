Britney Spears says she is happy to have ‘the car keys’ as she regains her freedom – E-mails

The singer Britney Spears Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

the pop star Britney Spears offered a preview of how he plans to use his newly regained freedom now that he has taken control of his personal life and assets earlier this month.

the interpreter of stronger has published a video on her Twitter and Instagram accounts in which she says she wants to be “an advocate for people with real disabilities” and that she hopes her story will make an impact and “cause changes in the corrupt system”.

The singer said that it’s the little things that have made a huge difference and that, for now, she is grateful for every day of freedom, like having “my car keys”, a cash card and “you can be independent and get me feel like a woman”.

Britney’s personal life and $60 million assets were overseen by her father during a 13-year guardianship, which ended last week after a protracted legal battle.

For years, even though she performed in packed arenas around the world, she was limited to an allowance of about $2,000 a week, according to legal documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.

In a June statement, the singer called for an end to her “idiotic and abusive” guardianship, saying she felt traumatized and angry and wanted to regain her own life.

In the post, Britney also thanked the fans and the #FreeBritney movement, saying “you guys rock” and “I honestly think you saved my life in a way, 100%.