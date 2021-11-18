Bruna Marquezine in The Flash: Actress almost got cast in DC movie, but pandemic stopped her – Movie News

Solo-film do Flash opens in theaters in 2022 and for VERY LITTLE we didn’t have the Brazilian actress as a DC superhero.

It was very close to having another Brazilian name in the universe of cinema superheroes: Bruna Marquezine revealed that she auditioned for the movie The Flash, which premieres in 2022, and actually came very close to getting the role. The big deterrent for the actress, unfortunately, was out of reach: Marquezine was unable to participate in the final round of auditions for Ezra Miller’s new film because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first tests were carried out at a distance and the actress was the only Brazilian to make progress in the process. “There were 60 people tested. I’ve heard of some names of actresses that I deeply admire and that I’ve always considered to be much better artists than I am. I was the only Brazilian approved, I went to the Top 5, I went to the Top 2″, she told in an interview with the podcast nipples.

The problem for the final phase is that international travel was still blocked due to the pandemic. “I didn’t get the role, without in any way denying the credit for the incredible actress who did, but one of the biggest reasons I didn’t do it was Covid-19 and our limitations. I had no way to go to London. They tried in every way possible”, he explained. Soon, Bruna Marquezine will return to the screen starring Maldives, a new series from Netflix.

Bruna Marquezine almost made DC Supergirl





The actress also said that she even participated in a virtual audition with protagonist Ezra Miller, but at the time, the studio had not yet released details of the character. She later learned that the disputed role was that of new supergirl, which will appear in the Flash solo film, which got its first footage at DC Fandome.

The role ended up with Sasha Calle, an American actress best known for her soap opera The Young and the Restless. So far, the best-known version of the heroine has been played by Melissa Benoist, in the series Supergirl, which ended just after season 6. Originally, the character, called Kara Zor-El, appeared in the comics as a cousin of Superman.

Flash Movie: What will the story be?

The film will be based on the series of comic books Ignition point, in which the superhero messes up the entire timeline when he decides to go back to the past to try to prevent the murder of his mother – the plot, by the way, has also appeared in DC’s Animated Universe, in a cartoon starring by the Justice League.

Scheduled for release in 2022, The Flash also has confirmed the participation of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who will interpret different versions of Batman.