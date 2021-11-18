Bruno Grossi: ‘Gabriel Sara played well with Rogério Ceni again’ – 11/18/2021

O São Paulo was dominant and beat Palmeiras, 2-0, on Wednesday night (17), at Allianz Parque, in a match valid by Brasileirão Serie A 2021. The Tricolor reached 41 points with the result and is breathing a little more relieved, after increasing its advantage to the Z4.

On São Paulo’s Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Tricolor games, journalists Menon and Bruno Grossi debated the individual performance of some of the team’s pieces. Commentators began by highlighting the role of Igor Gomes.

“Igor Gomes was very tough the entire game. He tried a lot. He was a little confused, as sometimes he is a full-back, sometimes he is a midfielder. Today he was defensive midfielder alongside Nestor. At the end of the match, analyzing everything, I believe he was well, he performed well on the field and was one of the great players on the team,” said Menon.

Soon after, Bruno Grossi put the name of Igor Vinícius on the agenda. The full-back was once again a starter in the team commanded by Rogério Ceni and, according to the commentator, he played well defensively, but sinned in the offensive part.

“He did very well in marking, he managed a lot of tackles today, but the amount of chances wasted on his side is impressive, sometimes head-to-head, sometimes without marking to make the cross and he wasting those chances. We talk a lot about the right flank against the Flamengo, and today Rogério was more conservative, placed an athlete in the position, who scored well, but offensively he had many problems there,” highlighted Bruno

“Igor Vinícius is a player who has power, speed, but when the time comes to define the attacking move, he misses the cross or loses the ball. He doesn’t have the technical clarity to define the game, just compare , for example, with Reinaldo. He has this problem, he needed to train more to cross and know what to do. He seems to be indecisive about what to do. It was one of the weakest points of São Paulo today, despite the good work he did on defense,” said Menon.

With a valid goal and another disallowed, Gabriel Sara was also highlighted by both commentators. For Bruno Grossi, the midfielder has been recovering good football with Rogério Ceni.

“In retrospect, Sara was previously mocked by the fans, who said that he was in no condition to be a São Paulo player. He made a comeback last year, when he was the protagonist in the team’s run with Fernando Diniz, he wavered a little with Crespo, but he’s back to playing better now with Rogério Ceni. He scored another important goal in a derby, had already scored two against Santos in one game last year and one against Paulistão this season. once in classic,” Grossi said.

“Today he scored the 15th goal in his career with 95 games played. I think it’s still a bad average for a midfielder, but he has a lot of quality. I’m not saying he’s technically brilliant, but he’s very combative and the play that he does with Reinaldo on the left is very good. I think he will be successful. He is very useful for the team, however, I don’t see him as an athlete capable of reaching the level of the great players that are in other great clubs in Brazilian football today, cases of Arrascaeta, Nacho Fernández and Raphael Veiga”, added Menon.

The next edition of Live do São Paulo will be on Wednesday (24), right after the match against Athletico-PR, for the Brazilian Nationals. You can follow the live on UOL Channel, on app UOL scoreboard, on São Paulo’s page on UOL Esporte or not UOL Sports channel on Youtube.