Brusque can distance himself further from Remo if he wins at STJD | Sport Para | Online Diary

This Thursday (18) will be decisive for both Brusque and Clube do Remo, as the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) will judge the Santa Catarina team’s appeal regarding the “Caso Celsinho”, when a manager do Quadricolor was accused of committing the crime of Racial Injury, after cursing the midfielder of Londrina.

Brusque’s request is that the punishment be reduced to just the payment of a fine, claiming that the episode would not be enough to lose points, since the act would not have been practiced by a “large amount of people”.

BAD FOR THE LION

If the appeal is accepted, the Santa Catarina club will have its score updated on the leaderboard. Currently with 41 points, the team would beat 44. For Clube do Remo, the situation in the table, which is already complicated, would get worse, since Brusque would open three points against Leão and practically get rid of relegation , leaving the dispute between Remo, Londrina and Vitória.

THE CASE

According to the player, a member of the Brusque board would have called him a “monkey”, even pointing to the alleged racist in the box at the Estádio Augusto Bauer. After that, the team from Santa Catarina was penalized with the loss of three points and the payment of a fine.

According to journalist Gabriela Moreira, who had access to the opinion of the STJD’s Attorney, it was recommended that the penalty be reduced to 1 point and/or loss of field command. That is, through the opinion, no fine should be applied.

