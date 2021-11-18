By neighborhood, find out the rental price in Recife; second most expensive city in the country

Recife has the second highest average price per square meter charged for residential leases in Brazil. The capital of Pernambuco, according to data from the FipeZap survey for the month of October 2021, was second only to the city of São Paulo in this regard. In addition, in 12 months, Recife has the largest variation in rental prices.

>>> Rent: Recife is more expensive than Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, with greater variation in the country in 12 months; see prices

Taking into account only the result for the month of October, Recife was among the cities with the greatest variations. Behind only Florianópolis (+1.93%), Fortaleza (+1.85) and Belo Horizonte (+1.29%), the capital of Pernambuco recorded a rise of +1.14% in the last month.

The result adds to those that had already been registered throughout the year, and puts the capital of Pernambuco in the first place of the biggest hikes in 12 months. Here, in the period, the price per square meter for lease increased 11.68%, above the accumulated inflation rate (IPCA), but below the IGP-M.

In the year, the variation of rent in Recife was +9.54%, behind only Curitiba, in Paraná.

In October, comparing the calculation in the 11 capitals followed by the Index, São Paulo had the highest average lease price (R$39.37/m²), followed by the values ​​registered in Recife (R$34.68/ m², Brasília (BRL 33.25/m²) and Rio de Janeiro (BRL 31.71/m²).

The capital of Pernambuco has the highest profitability (ratio between the average rental price and the average sale price) in Brazil. Here, the profitability is 6.4%. The national average is 4.6%. São Paulo, which comes in second place, registers 4.9%.