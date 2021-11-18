Cactus and tailoring shoes: what marked the opening of the SPFW – 11/17/2021

After two years promoting virtual editions, São Paulo Fashion Week returned yesterday afternoon (15) to partially presential. The brand responsible for this restart was P. Andrade, led by Pedro Andrade, who also takes over PIET, and Paula Kim, his wife and one of the founders of Lapô. Both assume the creative direction of the pieces, based on an organic exchange between them.

“The face-to-face, for us, was essential for several reasons. We were already worried about being so “online”… We know the importance of this digital format, but the exchange and sensory experience and our clothes were really needed at P . Andrade, they are definitely not for Instagram,” the two said to Our.

We worked for over a year on this collection and on the launch of the brand through the fashion show, so that it was a unique moment. At that point, the presence was very important and exciting for us.”

The event took place at the Pinacoteca, in São Paulo, and had the installation designed by artist Tom Escrimin as the background. This scenario refers to an untouched archaeological park, characterized by a remote atmosphere that preserves stories and secrets yet to be discovered.

After descending the metal walkway that crossed the place, the models paraded their clothes among the large black rocks and walked on the stones that made up the environment.

SPFW N52 | Fr. Andrade Image: Zé Takahashi/PHOTOSITE

The clothes they wear gave us a glimpse of what the new post-pandemic world will offer us. Tailoring, possibly one of the biggest trends in recent times, was present. As well as the so-called comfort, printed through puffer jackets and wider pants, whose hems touched the floor.

SPFW N52 | Fr. Andrade Image: Zé Takahashi/PHOTOSITE

SPFW N52 | Fr. Andrade Image: Zé Takahashi/PHOTOSITE

For Pedro and Paula, the desire was to talk about Brazilian artists and movements, drawing inspiration from great names in Brazilian architecture, plastic arts and design. “Showing a Brazil seen from a new perspective”, in short.

Among the names cited by the duo, as inspiration, were Affonso Eduardo Reidy, Lina Bo Bardi, Oscar Niemeyer and Paulo Mendes da Rocha — the latter being one of those responsible for the most recent renovation of the Pinacoteca, where the show took place. The architect died in March of this year.

In addition, the Brazilian flora was also a source of inspiration, who, through the forms and characteristics of typical Brazilian vegetation, found the contrast between the lightness and the “raw” aspect of modern architecture.

For the prints, in turn, the brand invited the artist Walmor Corrêa to represent the study of Brazilian tales and their relationship with nature, through prints that tell the story of folklore characters, from an almost scientific perspective.

SPFW N52 | Fr. Andrade Image: Zé Takahashi/PHOTOSITE

In this way, the collection combines tailoring with technology and sporting elements, focusing on cutouts, textures and shapes.

Guided by innovation, the brand used sustainable materials, such as recycled, biodegradable fibers and bio-based elements, such as cactus-based shoes. Also present, among the shoes, were the tabi boots, popularly known for separating the toes — as previously presented by the French Maison Margiela.

Tabi boots shoe by P. Andrade Image: Zé Takahashi/PHOTOSITE

The color palette navigated through different shades of gray, until reaching green, reflecting the junction between architecture and nature in a subtle way, referencing modern Brazilian furniture.

lookbook