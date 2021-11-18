Caixa grants a new withdrawal of the 7th installment; see who has the right

After months of payments, the government announced the end of emergency aid. Caixa is already closing the release of withdrawals from 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Thursday (11/18), the release takes place for those who were born in november.

The benefit amount, in this way, can be withdrawn in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth remembering that the movement of money, from the time of account deposits, takes place directly through Caixa Tem.

Through the app, it is possible to check balance/statement, make Pix, generate virtual debit card and make payment using machines. Remembering that emergency aid values ​​vary according to family composition. Home-providing mothers receive R$375; those who live alone have R$150; and the others are entitled to the amount of R$250.

Withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid

The 7th installment of emergency aid should be the last of the program, as the government’s purpose is to focus efforts on granting Brazil Aid, which became known as the “new” Bolsa Família. For members of the general public, it is worth noting that the release of withdrawals of emergency aid works based on a specific logic.

What does that mean? The dates are after the deposits in the account, in order to avoid agglomerations. This Thursday (11/18), the 7th installment of emergency aid can already be withdrawn by those born in November.

Emphasizing that the “general public” of the program is made up of those linked to CadÚnico and citizens who were already enrolled in emergency aid, provided they received the benefit in December 2020.

see the calendar complete with the release dates of the 7th installment: