Caixa pays 1st installment for new group; check the dates

Auxílio Brasil has already been paid since last Wednesday (11/17), when it kept payments for the remnants of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Thursday (11/18), payments will continue for those who have the end of NIS 2.

On the first day of payment, kilometer queues were registered at Caixa branches across the country. That’s because a lot of people didn’t have information about the program. Millions of Brazilians are still unemployed and without any income, however, they do not receive assistance benefits and hope to be included in the new income transfer program.

The government announced that it intends to expand to around 17 million families as of December and, with that, eliminate the remaining queue for Bolsa Família. This week’s payments close on Friday (19) for those who have the end of NIS 3 and return on Monday (22) for the end of NIS 4.

With a readjustment promoted this November, the program is paying an average amount of R$ 217.18.

November Payments Calendar

November 17 – NIS 1 Final;

November 18 – NIS 2 Final;

November 19 – End of NIS 3;

November 22 – NIS 4 Final;

November 23 – NIS 5 Final;

November 24 – NIS 6 Final;

November 25 – NIS 7 End;

November 26 – NIS 8 Final;

November 29 – End of NIS 9;

November 30 – NIS 0 final.