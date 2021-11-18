Caixa’s profit rises 69.7% in the 3rd quarter compared to the same period in 2020, to BRL 3.207 billion

by

Federal Savings Bank

(Disclosure)

Caixa Econômica Federal announced this Thursday morning net income of BRL 3.207 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 69.7% over the same period in 2020, but a drop of 48.8% compared to the second quarter of this year. year, a result that between April and July was influenced by the IPO of the insurance arm of the public bank, which yielded a gain of R$3.3 billion. In the first nine months of 2021, the result totaled R$ 14.1 billion, an increase of 87.4%.

The public bank’s expanded credit portfolio ended the third quarter at R$842.3 billion, growth of 11.3% in one year. In the income statement, the bank highlights that between July and September it granted R$ 118.1 billion in credit to the population, growth of 8.5% compared to the second quarter.

Among the highlights of the loan portfolio is the 79.4% increase in agribusiness credit in 12 months, in addition to the 28.5% increase in credit for legal entities, mainly for micro and small companies, and expansion of 8 ,7% in housing.

In the third quarter, Caixa recorded growth of 429.1% in loans to the sanitation and infrastructure sector and 201.0% in commercial credit for companies, mainly for smaller ones, highlights the bank in its balance sheet.

In default, the rate for arrears over 90 days closed the third quarter at 2.16%, down from 2.46% in the second quarter, but above the level of a year ago at 1.87%. Expenses with allowance for doubtful accounts totaled R$2.975 billion in the quarter, up 15% from the end of July.

Caixa ended September with R$2.675 trillion in assets under management, an expansion of 5% in one year, including FGTS resources. Discounting these numbers, assets totaled R$ 1.488 trillion.

