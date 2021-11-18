Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes break up

Singers Camila Cabello, 24, and Shawn Mendes, 23, ended their relationship after just over two years. The announcement was made via the artists’ social networks.

“Hi guys. We’ve decided to end our love relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started dating as best friends and we’ll stay that way. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future.” , they wrote.

Camila and Shawn took up the relationship in July 2019 and since then they haven’t been apart. In March 2021, she was surprised by the singer with a statement on social media.

In “The Christmas Song,” one of the bonus tracks from Shawn’s deluxe version of “Wonder,” the former couple appeared enjoying Christmas.

The last post where the two appear together was published on Halloween, when they showed their costumes for the US date celebration.

Shawn Mendes lived with Camila Cabello during the period of forced isolation by the covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, the artist stated that the new routine was important for the development of the album “Wonder”.

“It was the first time I had a chance to think about someone more than me,” he said in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

Exposure on social media

In an interview with Glamor magazine in October, Camila Cabello said that she was concerned about not revealing details of her relationship with Shawn Mendes on social media despite constant questions from fans.

“This is very, very challenging. I feel like it’s another thing that therapy has been really helpful for,” said the artist. She explains that the two were going through therapy individually, not as a couple.

“Whether for better or worse, we’re very transparent with each other. That’s why we can trust so much. Because it’s a very three-dimensional human relationship. about this?’ And I’m going to be like, ‘No. I have to do a shoot.’ And he’s going to do the same thing to me,” said the Cuban.

The magazine also heard from Shawn Mendes, who pointed to “patience and understanding” as key factors in dating at the time. “We give each other a lot of space,” he said.