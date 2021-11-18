Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes end up dating

The dating is over for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two announced on the night of November 17, through Instagram stories, their separation, in a joint statement they posted on their respective profiles.

The message read: “Hey guys, we decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and into the future. Camila and Shawn.”

The ad surprised the couple’s fans, as they were recently photographed in a romantic mood while outing Miami Beach.

Reproduction: Stories, Instagram/@camila_cabello

In recent days she clarified on social media that she was not engaged to the singer, after being seen wearing a supposed engagement ring.

“I swear to God, I don’t know which hand the engagement ring is in, so sometimes I just, like, put it on my finger and that’s it”, he justified at the time.

It is worth remembering that the two started going out in July 2019 and spent the entire pandemic living together.

The separation is recent. The last time they were seen together on social media was in October, celebrating Halloween and Día de Muertos on Instagram, both dressed as Mexican catrinas.

CAMILA WAS HAPPY WITH THE SINGER

Camila Cabello is happy with her relationship with Shawn Mendes, and stated that the two have built their love with ‘sweetness and affection’ since they started dating in 2019.

The 24-year-old singer asserts that dating works because they both ‘like to be taken care of’ and are ‘sensitive’ to each other’s feelings and desires, according to People magazine.

She said: “I probably have this desire to care because I like to be taken care of. I’m lucky to have a partner who is like that. There is a lot of affection. I think we’re both sensitive. I am very lucky to be surrounded by so much affection; is very important to me”, he explains.

See+: Camila Cabello releases Christmas music with mariachi music

Camila said that during the difficult times they both had to go through together, they supported each other and that made all the difference.

The artist also touched on the theme of social media, commenting that sometimes it’s really good to take a break from everything:

“Social media can be a good thing when it comes to spreading good messages, but it’s good to take a break from social media,” he says.

Camila Cabello recalled how she helped Shawn with his anxiety, helping him maintain his physique, after he revealed last year that he sometimes slept just three hours a night and woke up early to go work out.

She said: “He would say, ‘Damn it, I keep thinking about these things.’ And I think for him talking about it was a big step in transforming his relationship with his body. I certainly get obsessed, I need to go to the gym, I need to do this, I need to lose weight fast. I felt that way. That’s the voice of society in your head”, he justifies.

MAIN NEWS

Marília Mendonça: Pilot’s daughter to sue company after accident

Sonia Abrão publishes rare photos with her son and celebrates love

Mara Maravilha calls vegans in new criticism of Xuxa Meneghel

Disney Celebrates Mickey’s Birthday With Disney+ Premieres