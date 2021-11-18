Camila Pitanga on being fired after 25 years: I grew up at Globo

Camila Pitanga is one of the big names that left Globo this year to pursue a career in streaming services. The actress was released by the network after 25 years with the company and was signed by HBO Max, with a three-year agreement. She will create new projects for streaming, in addition to acting as an executive producer. The information comes from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

After the end of her contract with the Rio station, Camila started to be hired for work since July of this year.

“I grew up at Globo and my history with the channel is inseparable. I leave grateful because thanks to Globo I was recognized by the public. And I leave happy for having received so much reception from all the professionals and friends I’ve collected throughout my life”, said the actress in a note sent to the press.

The artist will also appear on Globoplay playing the lawyer Olga in the second season of Aruanas, which arrives on the streaming service on the next 25th.

On her social networks, Camila said goodbye to communicate to her fans about her departure from Globo. “No, this is not a goodbye – even because after 25 years I can say that Globo is part of me as well as I believe that I leave in this house not only roles that marked my history, but I leave love. So how could I say goodbye if this story doesn’t seem finite to me? Because that’s the magic of my craft: art is eternal. And a large part of the eternity that I produced in my career”, wrote the actress.

“Yes, when we decided not to renew in the traditional format I saw the model as a separation. And it ripped my heart until I heard something I really liked: ‘it’s not a separation, it’s a daughter leaving home to go out into the world’. That’s it! I want the world!” explained Camila.

