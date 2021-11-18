Camila Queiroz and 5 other actresses who ‘broke’ with Walcyr Carrasco

The highlight of the week already has a first and last name: Camila Queiroz! The actress is among the most talked about issues on social networks after the end of her contract with Globo was revealed and, consequently, her departure from “Secret Truths 2“. We imagine that the climate behind the scenes was immense, mainly because Walcyr Executioner, author of the novel, spoke little and good. But did you know that Camila isn’t the only actress to ‘break up’ with him?

> Walcyr Carrasco: “For me, she [Camila Queiroz] don’t step on Globo anymore”

They say that Walcyr Executioner is a novelist who, despite the extensive curriculum of successful works like “Xica da Silva”, has a controversial relationship with some actresses. Rumors even indicate that he punishes those who do not accept to do what he wants. Check out the list:

Marina Ruy Barbosa

There is the story that Marina Ruy Barbosa refused to cut her hair for the soap opera “Love life“. Your character would suffer from cancer in the plot. But at the time, she had signed a contract with a cosmetics brand and, because of that, she couldn’t change her look. Walcyr Executioner, in turn, chose to kill Marina’s character and made her play a dead bride until the last chapter of the novel — that’s because she wasn’t even one of the protagonists.

Taís Araújo

Another controversial case is that of Taís Araújo. She recorded “xica da Silva” on the now extinct TV Manchete at just 17 years old and refused to record a scene of anal sex. from the looks of it, Walcyr Executioner and Walter Avancini, director of the soap opera, criticized the actress, saying that she would be trying to “transform the character into a Maria Chiquinha”…

Claudia Raia

Already with Claudia Raia was the following: the actress played the villain in “Seven sins” and had his character literally blown up by a bomb on a ribbon bow. The scene was controversial and since then she and Walcyr Executioner they never worked together again.

Priscilla Fantin

And who remembers Priscilla Fantin? The actress, a real hit in the 2000s, was supposedly put on the fridge for not accepting a role in the soap opera “bite and blow“. Years later, she returned to work with Walcyr Executioner in “Good World!“but in a role of very little prominence.

Elizabeth Savala

Finally, Elizabeth Savala! This is one of the most comical cases as it simply involves an improvisation of the text written by Walcyr Executioner. She was the villain of success “Chocolate with pepper” and her character needed to be mute for two weeks in the plot.

