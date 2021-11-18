Camila Queiroz cites Globo’s punishment with the end of Secret Truths

Actress Camila Queiroz said today, in a statement, hours after Globo announced that she is out of “Secret Truths 2”, that she was punished by the network for changing her contract. According to her, that’s why her character, Angel, had a different ending than expected in the novel.

In the statement, she also indicates that there was no dismissal, as her contract was completed in November and was not renewed. On Twitter, she had already said that she tried to be right, but that “mental health won”.

About the telenovela, Camila says in the note that it was in Globo’s plans for it to be part of the third season, however, by deciding not to follow the channel, the production changed the course of the story.

splash contacted Globo and is awaiting positioning.

Read the full note below:

We inform you that the actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, as her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of recordings of Verdades Secretas 2.

The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times. The director of the house even sent a pre-contract for the signature of the actress explicitly expressing its interest in keeping her in the third season of Secret Truths as a protagonist.



However, the actress was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the course of the soap opera would in fact be changed. The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed to era.

It is noteworthy that the actress continues to fulfill all her professional commitments and would never fail to complete what was agreed. On the contrary, despite all the adversities, the actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.

Finally, the actress makes clear her love and immense gratitude for the character and for Angel’s fans, as well as regretting with them the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far, without being able to give her the ending that deserved”

Globo announced the removal

In the early afternoon, Globo announced Camila’s departure from the telenovela. In a statement sent to splash, the station stated that it had to extend the recording period, which created an impasse in the schedule.

According to Globo, the extension of the recordings for another seven days was due to “strict sanitary protocols” against covid-19 — reason for the station and Camila to close details for the final recording.

The actress, who currently presents “Blind Wedding” (Netflix), “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel” and “required a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”, according to Globo.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept. Globo Press Office

According to columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from UOL, Camila missed the final scenes and asked for a “time off” on the day her contract expired.