Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of ‘Secret Truths 2’ | TV and Series

The telenovela had to increase the recording days due to protocols to contain Covid-19. Previously slated to end on November 10, the plot took another 7 days to complete. As a result, the actress will not return to the role of Angel at the conclusion of the novel.

See, below, the full note released by Globo:

“Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended for seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other contractual demands unacceptable.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.”

