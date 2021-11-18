Camila Queiroz is not the first protagonist to alienate Carrasco

Actress Camila Queiroz, who was taken by TV Globo from “Secret Truths 2” for making contractual demands considered unacceptable by the network, was not the first protagonist of a work by Walcyr Carrasco and who had problems with it.

When playing Xica da Silva, in 1996, on TV Manchete, Taís Araújo was also criticized by Carrasco for refusing to do an anal sex scene.

Last Monday (11/15), Araújo recalled the episode with Carrasco, during an interview with Zezé Motta on Roda Viva, on TV Cultura.

“I was from 17 to 18 years old, you [Zezé Motta] my mother did. When I refused to do an anal sex scene, Walter Avancini and Walcyr Carrasco publicly said that I was transforming Xica da Silva into Maria Chiquinha,” said the actress.

Yesterday (16/11), the author refuted Taís Araújo’s revelation and said that he never wrote a sex scene in the 1996 Xica da Silva revival, in which Araújo was the protagonist.

This afternoon (11/17), after learning about Camila Queiroz’s resignation due to contractual requirements, Walcyr Carrasco said that, for him, Queiroz “would never step on Globo again”. The series’ author’s reaction was revealed by Metrópoles columnist Carla Bittencourt.

The actress asked the network to determine the outcome of the character Angel, in Secret Truths, and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the series.

