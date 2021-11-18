Camila Queiroz is out of the final stretch of Verdades Secretas 2

Actress Camila Queiroz will not be in the final episodes of the series “Secret Truths 2”. In a statement sent to splash, TV Globo claims that it had to extend the recording period, which led to an impasse in the schedule. Understand how the final scenes will be without Angel.

The Rio station explains that the extension of the recordings for another seven days was due to “strict sanitary protocols” against covid-19 — reason for the station and Camila to close details for the final recording.

The actress, who currently presents “Blind Wedding” (Netflix), “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel” and “required a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”, according to Globo.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept. Globo Press Office

According to columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from UOL, Camila missed the final scenes and asked for a “time off” on the day her contract expired. On Twitter, the actress said that her mental health “won”, without directly citing the release of the soap opera.