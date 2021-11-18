Camila Queiroz’s discomfort with the outcome of the story had been dragging on for a long time

The backstage of Camila Queiroz’s departure from the cast of “Verdades secretas 2” before the completion of recording the plot, currently shown by Globoplay, would yield a turbulent plot full of twists worthy of the novel written by Walcyr Carrasco. Now, a double will have to be used for the few Angel scenes that still need to be done. The character’s interpreter did not agree with the model’s death, and the end of the plot will be recorded without the protagonist. According to a source heard by the column, the actress’s discomfort with the outcome of the story had been dragging on for some time.

See photos of Camila Queiroz in hot scenes from ‘Secret Truths 2’

Read more: ‘Secret Truths 2’: Meet the actor who will have hot scenes with Lara; after becoming a model, nymphet will make pink book

Visky gets Lourdeca pregnant in ‘Secret Truths 2’: ‘He always wanted a family,’ says Rainer Cadete

‘Secret Truths 2’: Sorry, Cristiano decides to help Angel as soon as the model leaves jail

Angel escapes a car accident with her son, but her husband dies Photo: Reproduction

Camila’s dismissal was confirmed by Globo through a note. The broadcaster claimed “unacceptable contractual demands” by the actress. Also according to the statement, the recording of the telenovela should have ended on the 10th, but the production had to be extended for another seven days due to protocols against Covid-19. Camila has been working on a closed job since she made commitments to Netflix this year. Therefore, I would have to sign a new contract to be able to shoot the final scenes of “Secret Truths 2”.

As reported by the network, Camila wanted to determine the outcome of Angel in the story and demanded to be part of an eventual third season of the work. “Globo then decided to complete ‘Secret Truths 2′ without the actress’ participation. The telenovela will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is maintained”, informed the official statement.

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) Photo: Pedro Pinho/Publishing

With the repercussion of the news about her departure from the cast, Camila posted: “I tried to be right, but mental health won”. Later, she published a text on her networks with her version of events. The actress reinforced that the contract was not renewed in time for the final stretch of recordings. Camila also said that she was surprised by the new contours of Angel’s story: “The synopsis given to her was totally different from the direction the story took after the recording began. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning”, said the text written in third person.

Launched as an actress by Globo in “Verdades secretas”, a 2015 production that is currently rerun on TV, Camila starred in five soap operas for the network — she is also on the air in the rerun of “Pega pega” (2017). Now on Netflix, in addition to presenting the reality “Blind Wedding” alongside her husband, Klebber Toledo, Camila will star in the series “Back to 15”, which has no scheduled debut date on the streaming platform.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo