Can people with diabetes eat sweets or not? Myths and truths

The number of people affected by diabetes is high: 463 million worldwide, with 16.8 million in Brazil alone, according to data from the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM). With such alarming data, the disease is already considered a public health problem by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

The high incidence of the condition means that more and more people need to live with it and change their habits, especially eating. To better understand how a diabetic’s menu works, nutritionist Marlucy Lindsey Vieira listed 5 myths and truths about the subject. Check out:

Is the excessive consumption of sugar linked to the onset of diabetes?

TRUTH! Too much sugar can overload the pancreas, which can no longer produce enough insulin to lower glucose levels. This process can trigger type 2 diabetes.

Does healthy eating nullify the chances of getting the disease?

MYTH! There are other risk factors besides diet, such as genetics, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or changes in the level of triglycerides in the blood, chronic kidney disease, gestational diabetes and the excessive use of medications in the class of glucocorticoids (a type of corticosteroid). Everyone can contribute to the development of the disease.

Diabetics cannot eat sweets at all!

MYTH! The patient can consume sweets in small amounts, when associated with a healthy diet and lifestyle. However, sweets cannot become an everyday food and care must be taken with the quality of the chosen dessert, preferably low in fat.

Should rice, pasta, bread, potatoes and other carbohydrates be consumed in moderation?

TRUTH! Carbohydrates are primarily responsible for increasing blood glucose levels, so diabetic patients need to consume them in a moderate way. A healthy option would be to substitute whole foods made with white flour, such as bread, cake, rice and pasta.

Fruits can be freely consumed as they are healthy!

MYTH! Fruits naturally contain fructose, a type of sugar. Thus, the recommended daily consumption for people with diabetes is, at most, three servings.

Source: Marlucy Lindsey Vieira, nutritionist at the Jardim Nakamura Basic Health Unit, managed by the “Dr. João Amorim” Study and Research Center (CEJAM).