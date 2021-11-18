Capable of piercing a nail, gigantic and deadly spider is found in Australia

Nicknamed Megaspider, a huge funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) was recently captured in Australia and donated to the Australian Reptile Park (ARP) public zoo. The arachnid is considered one of the most dangerous in the world and, with its fangs, this deadly animal can pierce even human nails.

Funnel-web spiders are composed of about 40 species of the genera Hadronyche and Atrax. They are usually found in eastern Australia. In addition, they are usually active year-round and live in damp, cold dens, encircling the tunnel openings with their web.

According to the Australian Museum, some species provide a bite so toxic that it can kill an adult human in 15 minutes if not properly treated. All have shiny bodies and hair varies between brown and black. These arachnids have eight eyes arranged in two rows of four eyes each.

Funnel-web spider larger than the “standard” of the species

Megaspider is a female and arrived at the zoo through an anonymous donation, inside a plastic jar. According to the ARP, local spider keepers were surprised by its size.

“In my 30+ years at ARP, I’ve never seen a funnel-web spider this big,” said Michael Tate, one of the site’s employees. That’s because the giant arachnid measured just over 8 centimeters (including its legs), while most funnel-web spiders are typically between 1 and 5 cm in width. The female’s tusks are 2 cm long.

Collecting Spider Venom for Serum

Interestingly, the zoo is the only place to collect funnel spider venom in Australia. At the ARP facilities, the team of professionals uses the toxic substance to develop anti-venom serum. In addition to the female Megaspider, numerous spiders of this species live in the area and, weekly, undergo venom collection.

After the procedure, the poison is sent to a laboratory in Melbourne, where it is injected in very small doses into rabbits. This allows animals to develop antibodies. Afterwards, the animals’ blood is filtered and a serum is obtained that neutralizes the toxins from the venom in humans.

The zoo’s program has been running since the 1950s, and the serum is estimated to have protected 25,000 Australians who were bitten by funnel-web spiders. Today, the antidote still saves approximately 300 lives a year.

To see the Australian funnel-web spider found up close, watch the following video:

Source: LiveScience and Australian Museum