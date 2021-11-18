Carille admits difficulty, but values ​​Santos’ victory over Chapecoense: “We’re pulling out”

Coach Fábio Carille admitted the poor performance of Santos in the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense this Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe had difficulty, but scored a goal every time and secured three fundamental points. Alvinegro goes to 42 points and calculates two or three more in the remaining five games as enough not to be relegated for the first time in history.

“We faced a team that had the situation resolved. They drew with Flamengo, Cuiabá away… Of three games, they lost one, to Juventude at home. At times we accelerated too much and became anxious, very willing, and making decisions That’s why we don’t keep the ball so much. Against Juventude we played better and didn’t win. Today, the most important thing is to win,” said Carille.

“It’s an important number (42), but it’s not definitive. I know we need more. We’re starting at an important moment. From 18 points, we won 13. Very good percentage in a decisive moment. But there’s more. , let’s face it, we’re happy, but we need more,” he added.

In the next round, Santos will face Corinthians, on Sunday, in the rival’s arena. The Chapecoense lantern receives Grêmio on Saturday.

