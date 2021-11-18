Carille discards Marinho for derby against Corinthians, and Santos waits for Lucas Braga | saints

Santos will have an important embezzlement in the derby against Corinthians, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), away from home. Coach Fábio Carille does not have forward Marinho.

Replaced at the end of the first half of the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense, last Wednesday, Marinho felt a discomfort in the posterior region of his left thigh and will still be reevaluated, but Carille no longer has him for the match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Carille believes that, because of the way Marinho left, even crying, his presence in the next game is out of the question.

– In our experience, it will definitely stay a few days. I no longer count on Marinho for the match against Corinthians. Of course he will pass an exam to know the gravity and, who knows, we will have him for the last games. The way it turned out today, we’ll hardly have it on Sunday,” Carille said.

1 of 2 Marinho and Carille in Santos x Chapecoense — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marinho and Carille in Santos x Chapecoense — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

On the other hand, the Santos coach will have an important reinforcement. Lucas Braga, just recovered from a thigh discomfort, was preserved against Chapecoense to be available without risk against Corinthians.

Therefore, the starting lineup must enter Marinho’s place. Lucas Braga had embezzled Santos against Atlético-GO, too. By internal decision, he did not face Chapecoense precisely to return against Corinthians.

With no new embezzlements besides Marinho and the return of Kaiky, Santos should take the field against Corinthians with: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Felipe Jonatan; Lucas Braga, Diego Tardelli and Marcos Guilherme.

