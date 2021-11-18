Cash increases mortgage rate

Caixa increased the interest rate on real estate financing. According to simulations carried out on Caixa’s website, the mortgage rate charged to customers with a relationship with the bank and salary account increased by 0.65 percentage points. Thus, the rate increased from 7.35% to 8% in November.

It is worth mentioning that this increase occurred in the Referential Rate (TR) financing modality. In this type of credit, the customer must pay a pre-defined interest rate, plus the TR, which for now is zero. This line of credit is the one that is used most by customers who want real estate credit.

Caixa’s response to an increase in the mortgage rate

In response to CNN Brasil news agency, Caixa said only that there was an adjustment in a real estate financing line, but without mentioning which one. In addition, Caixa limited itself to saying that it should soon send an official note with clarification on this increase.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Caixa was the last of the main traditional banks in Brazil to readjust the interest rates on real estate financing after the most recent increases in the Selic rate. It is worth remembering that the Selic rate directly impacts real estate financing and since March 2021 it has undergone several increases. The Selic went through 6 consecutive increases, going from 2% a year in March to the current 7.75% a year.

