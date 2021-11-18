CBF switches Brazil-RS arbitration x Botafogo after negative repercussion

The CBF Arbitration Commission announced, this Wednesday (17), the replacement of the referee designated to act in the match between Brasil-RS and Botafogo, for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, scheduled for next Sunday (21).

Being from the state of a team playing for the title, the referee José Mendonça da Silva Junior (PR) will not play in the match, giving way to Alisson Furtado (TO). The rest of the main trio, also from Paraná, was replaced by Fabio Pereira (TO) and Cipriano da Silva Sousa (TO), who will be the assistants in the game.

At 6:00 pm on November 17, 2021, we communicated the change in the designation of the match between Brazil/RS X Botafogo/RJ, valid for the 37th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, which will take place at 4:00 pm on 11/21/2021, at the stadium Bento de Freitas, in Pelotas/RS. The change of designation is justified because the dispute for the title of the competition involves the team from the referee’s state of origin, a criterion always evaluated by the Arbitration Commission. So the referee team for the match will be as follows:

Referee: Alisson Furtado (TO)

Assistant Referee 1: Fabio Pereira (TO)

Assistant Referee 2: Cipriano da Silva Sousa (TO)

Fourth Arbitrator: Anderson da Silveira Farias (RS)

Field Analyst: Elio Nepomuceno Junior (RS)

Video Arbitrator: Vinícius Furlan (SP)

AVAR: Amanda Pinto Matías (SP)

VAR Observer: José Henrique de Carvalho (SP)

Rio de Janeiro, November 17, 2017

Alicio Pena Júnior, Interim President of the Arbitration Commission-CBF