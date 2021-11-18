Ceará’s rout over Fortaleza closes the King’s Classics season in 2021; see balance of the year – Play

THE rout of Ceará against Fortaleza, this Wednesday (17), marked the last clash between the rivals from Ceará in the 2021 season. And the retrospective of the clashes is guided by balance: two wins for each side and three draws.

For Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, wide domain of Ceará, with two victories conquered. For the Copa do Brasil, in turn, Fortaleza eliminated their biggest rival, earned BRL 2.7 million and advanced to the quarterfinals.

At the state and regional level (Northeast Cup), Fortaleza has an advantage, with one victory and two draws. the team of Juan Pablo Vojvoda won the third title of Cearense by tying with Ceará in the final.

Check out the matches of the Classic-King in the 2021 season:

(20/03/2021) Ceará 0 x 0 Fortaleza – Northeast Cup

(15/05/2021) Ceará 0 x 2 Fortaleza – Ceará Championship

(23/05/2021) Fortaleza 0 x 0 Ceará – Ceará Championship

(06/02/2021) Fortaleza 1 x 1 Ceará – Copa do Brasil

(10/06/2021) Ceará 0 x 3 Fortaleza – Copa do Brasil

(01/08/2021) Ceará 3 x 1 Fortaleza – Series A of the Brazilian Championship

(11/17/2021) Fortaleza 0 x 4 Ceará – Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Vina scored two goals in Ceará’s 4-0 rout against Fortaleza this Wednesday (17) Photograph:

Felipe Santos / Ceará SC

Clash scorers

the attacker David, from Fortaleza, was the top scorer of the matches in the 2021 season, with three goals scored. The shirt 17 scored for the Copa do Brasil (2x) and for the Ceará Championship.

On the alvinegro side, the artillery is divided between vina and Cleber, with two goals scored each. The shirt 29 scored twice in the rout this Wednesday (17) by Série A, while the shirt 89 scored the winning goal in the first round of Brasileirão.

Check out all the athletes who scored goals in the derby:

David (3 goals)

Cleber (2 goals)

Vina (2 goals)

Wellington Paulista (1 goal)

Felipe (1 goal)

Kelvyn (1 goal)

Rick (1 goal)

Tinga (1 goal)

Yony ​​González (1 goal)

Lima (1 goal)

Jordan (1 goal against)

David was the top scorer of the King Classic in the 2021 season with three goals scored Photograph:

Thiago Gadelha/SVM