Ceni makes a strong statement and says that fans should be compensated after Flamengo’s ‘massacre’ in Morumbi

Coach made a strong statement after the victory over Palmeiras and returned to address the rout for Flamengo

O São Paulo won the palm trees this Wednesday by 2 to 0 in shock-king and recovered in the Brazilian championship. However, the rout for the Flamengo in the last round at Morumbi, 4 to 0, is still on the agenda at Tricolor.

At a press conference after the victory over the Alviverde, the coach Rogerio Ceni he was direct and stated that the tricolor fan who was present in last Sunday’s match should be reimbursed.

“Now, if you concede a goal with 20 seconds, another with 3 minutes and a red card with 8, sorry, but any analyst who sees a failure of the tactical system is because he wants to generate some kind of controversy, controversy. It is impossible to analyze a game in these That’s why I said that the game against Flamengo ends with 10% of the time,” he began by stating.

“Including the fan should perhaps be repaid financially, or gain the opportunity to join another match, because in fact almost 50,000 people paid to see the team play and were unable to. It’s not because the team didn’t want to, it’s because they didn’t have the opportunity given the speed of everything that happened. Maybe it’s a good thing to do something like that to these fans who unfortunately didn’t see the team play against Flamengo,” he added.

With the victory, São Paulo went to 41 points and occupies the 14th place in the Brasileirão table. The distance to the Z-4 ​​at the moment is five points. It, however, may go back to just two points, if the Bahia win the sport, on Thursday (18), in direct confrontation against relegation.

O Tricolor he will only return to the field for the competition on the 24th, at 9.30 pm, when he receives the Athletic-PR in Morumbi for the same round.