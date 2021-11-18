Ceni says that fans didn’t want to talk to him at a meeting: ‘I’m sorry’ – 11/18/2021

Rogério Ceni’s relationship with the main organized supporters of São Paulo is still strained. The coach said he made himself available to talk with members of Independente on Tuesday (16), when 10 of them went to the CT of Barra Funda. According to him, however, the fans refused the proposal and preferred to talk only with the players.

“In fact, I didn’t see the fans. When they told me that they would like to talk to the athletes, I was the first to make myself available and said that I would talk to the fans so that there would be no exposure of the athletes with them. Fans whom I defended for 25 years working here, always doing their best for the club. But unfortunately, they didn’t agree to talk to me. , said Ceni, during a press conference after the victory over Palmeiras.

Ceni’s return to São Paulo was not well received by Independente. As soon as the coach was announced as Crespo’s replacement, the organization published a text on social networks demanding an apology from Ceni because of a statement given when he was coach of Flamengo saying that the Flamengo fans were “different”.

“I worked at São Paulo for so many years and it’s a massive club, with the presence of the fans. But here, like, it’s a different atmosphere. Being Flamengo,” he said, at the beginning of the year.

Last Tuesday, about 10 members of Independente went to the CT of Barra Funda to ask to speak with the cast. They spoke with defenders Bruno Alves and Miranda, full-back Reinaldo, forward Luciano and soccer coordinator Muricy Ramalho.

“I’m sorry the fans didn’t talk to me because I talked to him for 25 years and they should think about whether there’s someone who defends this club more than I did, who tries to do better than me… after so much time together… . but it’s part of the process. The athletes received them well, it seems like there was a cordial conversation, I don’t know, but what they went through was something calm. Ceni.